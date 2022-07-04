Russia has suffered 36,000 deaths during war in Ukraine, top Kyiv official claims

People look over the wreckage after a missile stuck a shopping mall on July 03, 2022 in Sloviansk, Ukraine. The attack was one of many in the city early Sunday afternoon. The attacks, which targeted residential neighborhoods, destroyed homes and left at least 6 people dead and 15 injured. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Kremlin has now suffered 36,000 deaths during its war against Ukraine according to a leading official in Kyiv.

Russia’s army has suffered heavy losses in personelle, as well as almost thousands of military vehicles, including tanks, helicopters and rocket launchers.

According to Newsweek, Russia’s official military losses were released mid-March when it said there had been 13,50 deaths, while the UK estimated it was closer to 15,000. Russia rarely reveals figures about the number of casualties.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, a top aide to Ukraine’s president Vlodymyr Zelensky told the BBC the Kremlin was losing between 100 and 200 men a day.

This comes after Vladimir Putin shifted the focus of the war away from Kyiv, and towards the Donbass region in the east.

Yesterday, Russia announced it had captured Lysychansk, the last city to still be held in the Luhansk region of the Donbass.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai told Reuters Russia’s army will now increase its assault on the Donbass. “It is bad to leave positions, but there is nothing critical” in quitting the city. “We need to win the war, not the battle for Lysychansk”.

Last week Ukraine retook the strategic Black Sea Snake Island, with Russia claiming it had abandoned it as a “gesture of goodwill”.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said it would cost more than £750bn to rebuild the country.