Rupert Murdoch and Sir Ian McKellen among latest to receive Pfizer vaccine

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has joined other high-profile figures receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
The 89-year-old received the first of two doses at a facility near his home in Henley, where he has been isolating for a number of months.
News UK confirmed to City A.M. that he received the vaccine at his local GP’s surgery after receiving a call to say he was eligible.
In a statement, the media chief thanked the “key workers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible.”
Late last night Sir Ian McKellen, the respected actor, said he was “euphoric” to receive the vaccine.
