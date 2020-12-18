Rupert Murdoch and Sir Ian McKellen among latest to receive Pfizer vaccine

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has joined other high-profile figures receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The 89-year-old received the first of two doses at a facility near his home in Henley, where he has been isolating for a number of months.

News UK confirmed to City A.M. that he received the vaccine at his local GP’s surgery after receiving a call to say he was eligible.

In a statement, the media chief thanked the “key workers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible.”

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

Late last night Sir Ian McKellen, the respected actor, said he was “euphoric” to receive the vaccine.

