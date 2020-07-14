Running from home: StanChart Great City Race back for 2020

One of the City calendar’s highlights will still go ahead this year – albeit in a new, remote format.

The Standard Chartered Great City Race will be held on Tuesday 21st July, with entrants running from home or around their homes rather than around the landmarks of the City and the Square Mile.

Runners will be able to input their times to the website before a winning team is crowned. Last year the competition was won by the Royal Air Force, with all four runners running their 5k chunks in sub-16 times.

This year, entrants will also be donating £5 to Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a programme designed to improve outcomes for children in the developing world.

Sonia Rossetti, Regional Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing, Europe and Americas at Standard Chartered said: “We are delighted that in these challenging times we have found this way to put on the Standard Chartered Great City Race in 2020.

“It’s such a popular event on the calendar and runners look forward to being part of a company team taking on the 5km route through the closed streets of the City of London. Run From Home means that our runners will still be able to take part by running wherever they are at the time of their choosing on race day, running individually, but very much as part of their virtual corporate team.

“At a time when so many people have been isolated from friends, family and work, this is a great way to enable colleagues to connect, find some motivation to get out and run which has great mental and physical health benefits, whilst helping to raise funds for Futuremakers.”

London Marathon Events, which organises the race, is also submitting a team which will include Event Director Hugh Brasher.

He said: “We are delighted that despite the current situation we have been able to work with Standard Chartered to make the event happen in 2020. We all know how important exercise is for physical and mental health and how events like this can really bring people together, no matter where they are in the world. We encourage companies to sign up and be part of it. We all need some fun and togetherness right now.”

Sign up now at www.cityrace.co.uk. Entries close 17:00 on Friday 17 July