Rugby League World Cup chiefs confirm new dates for tournament pushed back to 2022

Rugby League World Cup organisers have confirmed new dates for the postponed tournament, which is to be staged in England next year.

It will now start in Newcastle on 15 October 2022 and conclude with a men’s and women’s final double-header in Manchester on 19 November.

The men’s, women’s and wheelchair World Cups had been due to take place this autumn but were pushed back after Australia and New Zealand refused to travel for Covid-19 reasons.

“I am delighted that we have been able to announce the revised dates today and can now look forward to the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever in the autumn of 2022,” said Jon Dutton, chief executive of RLWC2021.

“Obviously, we are disappointed the tournament will not be happening as originally planned but we are determined to make next year a celebration of sport, unity, people, place and civic pride.”

The tournament is due to take place a week earlier in 2022 than it would have in 2021 in a move designed to maximise attendance and television audience.

The Rugby League World Cup will now fall between the 2022 Commonwealth Games and football’s men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar, removing the risk of a clash for broadcasters.

All tickets remain valid but anyone now unable to attend can now claim a refund here.

“The Rugby League World Cup is the international pinnacle of our sport, and I am delighted that the new dates have been agreed meaning we can now push forward towards autumn 2022,” said International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant.

“Jon Dutton and the entire RLWC2021 team have worked tirelessly following the postponement being announced and I have total confidence that the 2022 incarnation of the tournament will be the best we have ever seen both on and off the field of play.”