Rugby 7s returns to London this Friday with 50-team bonanza

Fifty universities will descend on Richmond this Friday as rugby sevens continues its revival in the capital.

After the Square Mile enjoyed the London City 7s – won by Harlequins at the HAC this spring – the University Celestial 7s will take place at Richmond Athletic Ground on Friday.

“We’re talking about nearly 1,000 of the most talented men and women in the UK. One venue. One day. You won’t find the like anywhere else,” organiser Joe Byrnes told City AM.

The likes of Exeter, Bath, Durham, Nottingham and Edinburgh are confirmed for the tournament which begins at 11am and concludes at 10pm.

Last year’s event, at Rosslyn Park and attended by City AM, saw players go on to be capped by the Great Britain’s sevens team.

London has been in a sevens drought since the World Rugby sanctioned series upped sticks and left Twickenham for pastures new.

But the format remains popular in London and the HAC event recently proved that, drawing in thousands in a boost to the Thursday City trade.

Byrnes is looking to achieve the same in his event this week, with tickets available at www.celestial7s.com, while the Rosslyn Park National Schools 7s remain popular.

7s a Premiership warm-up

“You only have to look at the Premiership final between Bath and Leicester the next day to see the influence of uni rugby and this tournament,” the commentator added.

“Bath’s Will Muir was discovered here, whilst Leicester’s Freddie Steward was playing BUCS [university rugby] rugby for Loughborough only a few years ago.

“Many remember uni fondly and this is an awesome chance to get the band back together, relive the glory days over a few jars and watch the next generation in action – there should be some smart kids there too if you’re looking for a promising hire.

“Food, drink, music and sevens – a timeless Friday formula for fun”