Royal British Legion cancels London poppy appeal event due to November rail strikes ￼￼

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Royal British Legion has scrapped its £1m poppy appeal fundraising event after announced rail strikes in November.

Initially scheduled for 3 November, London Poppy Day sees around 2,000 veterans and personnel raise money in the capital.

However, RMT strikes have caused the charity to announce it is now looking at how to “lessen” the hit from losses.

The Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal director Simon O’Leary said that the event was “a huge logistical operation”.

Planned industrial action had resulted in the charity “informing our volunteers to stand down,” he said.

RMT head Mick Lynch called on the government to reimburse losses, after apologising for the disruption caused by strike action.

“The train companies do not lose any revenue from the action as they are being indemnified by the government,” he added.