Rory McIlroy boosts Claret Jug hopes with Scottish Open triumph

Rory McIlroy won his second title of the year at the Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy toasted the perfect boost ahead of the Open Championship after pipping home favourite Bob MacIntyre at the Scottish Open.

McIlroy birdied the last two holes to wrestle the lead back from MacIntyre and win by shot at Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The Northern Irishman’s first win since January comes just days before the Open at Royal Liverpool, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

“It feels incredible. It’s been a long six months since I won in Dubai. I gave myself tons of chances. Hopefully this breaks the seal, especially going into next round,” he said.

“It was such a tough day, especially on the back nine. Tyrrell was making a run, Bob had an unbelievable finish. I’m really proud of how I stuck in there.”

MacIntyre’s six-under-par round 64 propelled him to 14 under and the top of the leaderboard on a blustery final day on Scotland’s east coast.

But overnight leader McIlroy recovered from playing the front nine in two over par to birdie four of the last eight holes and card a 68.

World No1 Scottie Scheffler tied for third on 10 under par with Byeong Hun An and David Lingmerth. England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were a further shot back.

McIlroy will be aiming to end his nine-year wait for a fifth major title at Royal Liverpool, where the 151st Open is due to get underway on Thursday.

He fell agonisingly short last year at St Andrews, losing a final-day duel with Cameron Smith, and was runner-up to Wyndham Clark at last month’s US Open.