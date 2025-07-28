Rome set to rise again and conquer Chesterfield Cup

Ancient Rome (pink and green silks) won this race in 2023.

DAY ONE at Glorious Goodwood kicks off with a typically competitive handicap in the form of the Chesterfield Cup (1.20pm).

The one-mile-two-furlong contest tends to attract several unexposed types, with many prominent in the market for this year’s renewal, however it’s the more experienced runners that I’d rather look at.

The winner of this race in 2023, ANCIENT ROME, fits that bill.

His rating of 100 may look steep at first glance, however his victory in this race came off a five-pound higher mark, and there’s still ample reason to believe that he retains his ability.

The six-year-old was thrown into Group company throughout 2024, and despite a good second in the Summer Mile, he saw his mark gradually come down from as high as 110.

His runs back in handicap company this season have been eye-catching – when finishing third of his group in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot before just coming up short at Sandown on Eclipse Day.

Currently at double figure odds, I’m happy to play him in World Pool’s Win and Place markets.

At the grand old age of nine, SIR BUSKER, looks to be coming to the boil at the right time.

A close second – just in front of Ancient Rome – last time out at Sandown, showed that William Knight’s seven-time winner is well treated and must be taken into consideration at Goodwood, a track where he runs well.

Quotes of 22/1 look very fair from a Win and Place perspective.

DEFIANCE is lightly raced and there’s no doubt this four-year-old will improve from his reappearance run, so he’s one to add into a World Pool Quinella (pick the first two finishers) with the two main selections.

POINTERS TODAY

Ancient Rome (Win & Place) 1.20pm Goodwood

Sir Busker (Win & Place) 1.20pm Goodwood

Ancient Rome, Sir Busker, Defiance

(Quinella) 1.20pm Goodwood