ROMCO METALS

Romco are a UK multinational non-ferrous metal recycler with an emerging market focus.

We work with the goal of creating sustainability, leveraging the trade industry of metal recycling by creating usable recycled metal ingots for manufacturers of a broad range of necessities, reducing the need for raw materials mining.

Established in 2015, with headquarters in the UK and expansions across continents including Africa, we are a growing recycled commodities enterprise focussed on communal and global impact.

Video Content