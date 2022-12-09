Romantic has the heart to land HK Cup

Romantic Warrior is eight wins from nine career starts

IT IS the annual early-morning alarm call for racing enthusiasts, when Hong Kong hosts its star-studded LONGINES International Race meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday morning.

With around £11millon in prize money up for grabs in four Group One races, this is truly a spectacular occasion – and no wonder challengers from all over the world have flown in to take on the local gallopers.

No prizes for guessing which horse will capture the public’s imagination when Golden Sixty attempts a hat-trick of victories in the LONGINES Hong Kong Mile at 8.00am.

You will be able to hear a pin drop in the city come race time, as shop owners, taxi drivers, market stall holders and restaurant customers will all have their eyes and ears glued to the TV or radio, hoping their hero will win.

The legendary equine machine, having amassed a record total of prize money in the territory, and a prolific winner of 22 races, is up there with the best in the world, and it would be huge shock if he is beaten.

Main rival California Spangle tries his luck again, despite having had all the advantages against the champ last month but still coming up short.

It will be interesting to see what rider Zac Purton has in store this time.

For each-way purposes, keep an eye on SCHNELL MEISTER, fifth in the G1 Mile Championship in Japan last month after suffering interference. He will be running on strongly in the closing stages and can hit the frame.

The rest of the runners look much of a muchness and it really should be between the three who are likely to be at the head of the market.

Japan have a handful of contenders in Hong Kong’s jewel in the crown, the £3.4 million LONGINES Hong Kong Cup, over a mile and a quarter (8.40am).

Having won the last three editions of the race, their tails will be up to extend that sequence, especially with the likes of Jack D’Or and free-running Panthalassa setting quick opening sectionals.

Lying in wait for them, however, will be Hong Kong champion ROMANTIC WARRIOR, a winner of eight of his nine races in the city, and up a staggering seventy-five points in the ratings since his first appearance just over a year ago.

Having won on his seasonal appearance over the course and distance last month after suffering a setback earlier in the season, his chance is obvious and track-work watchers have been suitably impressed.

James McDonald keeps the ride after a comfortable success in the Group Two Jockey Club Cup last month.

For those looking for a value-for-money proposition in the highly-competitive ‘lucky last’, keep an eye on the Tony Cruz trained IMA SINGLE MAN who steps up in distance again in the Highland Reel Handicap over seven furlongs at 10.00am.

He was noted rattling home over six furlongs, but all too late, behind rival Oriental Smoke last month and that form reads good.

A previous dual winner over the track and trip, he will enjoy being reunited with Karis Teetan, who has won on him twice and is now back from injury. He should go close.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Schnell Meister (e/w) 8.00am Sha Tin

Romantic Warrior 8.40am Sha Tin

Ima Single Man (e/w) 10.00am Sha Tin