New 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom offers illuminated luxury

Rolls-Royce has revealed an updated version of its flagship Phantom saloon, shaped by requests from customers. The exterior looks little changed, but there is now an even wider range of options for personalisation.

As Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, explains: “With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients love about this superlative and luxurious item. Subtle yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.”

A commanding presence

The main visual update for the Phantom is a redesigned ‘Pantheon’ front grille. A subtle tweak to its shape sees the Rolls-Royce badge and Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet mascot made more prominent. Illumination for the grille is now standard, while the headlights have gained intricate laser-cut starlights.

Phantom owners also requested the ability to specify a dark chrome grille, black bonnet reins and black window surrounds – and Rolls-Royce acquiesced. It’s the closest you’ll get to a Phantom Black Badge.

New wheel options include intricate milled stainless steel rims, or a 1920s-inspired alloy disc design.

Whisper, don’t shout

There’s no hybrid or electric tech for the Phantom just yet; it remains powered by a majestic 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12. Rolls-Royce has also left the Phantom’s interior unchanged, other than fitting a slightly thicker steering wheel.

The addition of the Rolls-Royce Connected service is new, however. This works with Whispers, the company’s private smartphone app, allowing owners to send an address directly to their Phantom’s navigation system.

The status of the car, its location and any servicing requirements can also be viewed remotely via Whispers.

The platinum experience

To celebrate the launch of the Series II update, Rolls-Royce has created the one-off Phantom Platino. Named after its silver-white platinum finish, it boasts an interior with hand-painted and hand-embroidered silk upholstery.

Other bespoke details include a Starlight Headliner with fibre optic ‘shooting stars’. To quote Müller-Ötvös again: “As Sir Henry Royce himself said: ‘Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing’.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research