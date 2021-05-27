Rolls-Royce newest convertible is picnic ready

Rolls-Royce have released details of a new convertible which contains cocktail tables, fridges for champagne and a matching parasol – all custom made for a single, ultra-wealthy, individual.

Named the ‘Boat Tail’, the rear of the car is shaped like a racing yacht. It was hand-built and took four years to make. Rolls-Royce have not disclosed the price tag, or the name of the buyer.

Read more: Rolls-Royce hails best ever opening quarter for car sales

The 5.8 metres long convertible was produced by a newly announced division within Rolls-Royce called “Coachbuild”. It is the first of three custom made cars for different clients, who were selectively chosen to work with designers from the elite car company.

“We also have custom-built salt and pepper grinders – not shakers, because the client asked: ‘When have you ever been to a Michelin- starred restaurant and used a shaker?’” head of Coachbuild Design, Alex Innes, told Autocar.

CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Muller-Otvos, called the car “a masterpiece of art,” while presenting the car to reporters at the company’s factory in Goodwood, it is reported.

Speaking about the eye-catching rear back of the car, which contains compartments specifically created to store crystal flutes, china crockery and silver cutlery, Muller-Otvos said: “What you see here in the back is probably, technically, the most refined picnic facility on Earth.”

Read more: Ford aims for 40 per cent electric car sales by 2030