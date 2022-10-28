Rollercoaster tycoon: Billionaire owner of Camden Market launches amusement park for kids

Babylon Park

The owner of Camden Market has launched a new three-storey 35,000 sq ft amusement park for children, complete with a rollercoaster.

Billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi opened the Babylon Park site this week, replicating similar ventures in 20 locations around the world.

In June of this year, Sagi put Camden Market up for sale and delisted it from the London Stock Exchange in 2017

The owner of software giant Playtech said the addition is “hugely exciting for Camden Market Hawley Wharf to be the first home in the UK for Babylon Park.”

“The new entertainment centre reflects our emphasis on introducing fun and unique concepts to the destination, and being family-friendly. It sits perfectly alongside our existing and soon-to-be introduced leisure offerings, contributing greatly to the town’s domestic and international appeal as part of an overhaul of the area.”

Launched with Efi Malka, Owner of Babylon, the amusement park boasts a roller coaster, bumper cars, video and simulator arcade machines and a soft play area.

Malka said the venture had ben “dreaming of this week for years” as the company looks to open more across the UK.