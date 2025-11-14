Robert De Niro reveals favourite movie he’s ever made – and it’s not The Godfather or Taxi Driver

Robert De Niro spoke exclusively to City AM this week. Credit - Getty.

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has revealed his favourite movie he’s ever made – and it’s not one many will have heard of.

The Oscar winner was speaking to City AM this week to mark the start of construction of a £360m skyscraper in Manchester which his company, Nobu Hospitality, is involved in.

The development will be one of the tallest in the UK once complete in six years and include a Nobu-branded restaurant, hotel and residences.

But you can’t interview someone like Robert De Niro and not ask one or two questions about his acting career.

When asked which of his films he would consider to be a hidden gem, he said: “I enjoyed working on a film with a British director called Kirk Jones – Everybody’s Fine. It was based off an Italian movie.

“I don’t know who saw the movie but I had a good time with Kirk doing it.

“It was more than a good time – it was a special film for me.”

Robert De Niro’s ‘hidden gem’

Everybody’s Fine was released in 2009 and starred Robert De Niro alongside Drew Barrymore, Sam Rockwell and Kate Beckinsale.

The film was a remake of Giuseppe Tornatore’s Italian film which came out in 1990.

The story follows a father who is estranged from his children. He takes a road trip in an attempt to try to reconnect with them.

Read more Robert De Niro: Nobu reveals major London plans amid UK push

De Niro has previously spoken about the promotion and distribution of the movie which he said contributed to the public’s mixed reaction to it.

The studio behind the movie, Miramax, was being sold by Disney at the time and some critics said the release wasn’t given enough prominence because of the deal being finalised.

It was also reported at the time that the marketing materials gave the impression the film was more light hearted that it actually was.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and has a 47 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That was despite Paul McCartney writing a song for the film from the perspective of De Niro’s character – earning a Golden Globe nomination.

As well as Everybody’s Fine, director Kirk Jones has helmed the likes of Nanny McPhee, What to Expect When You’re Expecting and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

Nobu set for third London location?

Also in City AM‘s interview with Robert De Niro, it was revealed that his company, Nobu Hospitality, would be open to considering new luxury residences in London after the success of its restaurants and hotel in the capital.

Nobu Hospitality first launched in London in 1997 with a restaurant at Old Park Lane.

That was followed by a hotel and restaurant in Portman Square at the end of 2020.

Now, with work starting on its first UK location outside of the capital, Nobu’s co-founders have revealed their thinking for a possible third London site for the first time.