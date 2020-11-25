Rail union the RMT has called on the government to provide emergency funding for the Eurostar, saying that a failure to do so threatens the future of the rail link.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic,the Eurostar is currently battling a 95 per cent decline in passenger numbers.

If the service were to fail due to running out of cash, it would also threaten the future of the HS1 rail route, which is funded by access charges paid by Eurostar.

The call for emergency funding comes just days after the government unveiled extra support for the UK’s airports, in the form of £8m in business rates relief per airport.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT is calling on the government to step in immediately to give lifeline financial support for the important international infra-structure role fulfilled by Eurostar and the thousands of jobs supported both directly and indirectly by the service.

“‎It is wholly wrong that Eurostar, an eco-friendly service that is a beacon for the future of our railways, is being denied the kind of financial support being offered to the airports.

“The current inaction leaves the service hanging by a thread and all we are asking for is the support needed to maintain viability and stability as we move out of this phase of lockdown and look forward to the future.”

A spokesperson for Eurostar said that the business rates waiver should be extended to the high speed rail sector.

“The new scheme of rates relief for airports puts Eurostar at a direct disadvantage against its airline competitors”, they said.

“Eurostar has been left fighting for its survival against a 95 per cent drop in demand, whilst aviation has received over £1.8bn in support through loans, tax deferrals and financing.

“We would ask this scheme to be extended to include international rail services, and more generally for the Government to incorporate high-speed rail in its support for the travel sector, and in doing so help protect the green gateway to Europe.”

Other transport sectors, such as the rail and bus industries, have also received generous handouts from the state in order to keep essential services running.

Prior to the pandemic, Eurostar was carrying a record number of passengers, but widespread travel bans and health concerns have decimated international travel.