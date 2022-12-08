RMT doesn’t exclude new tube strikes as members renew mandate

The RMT has not excluded new strike action on the tube network as it received another six-month strike mandate from London Underground workers. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

The RMT has not excluded new strike action on the tube network as it received another six-month strike mandate from London Underground workers.

General secretary Mick Lynch has urged London Underground and mayor Sadiq Khan to sit down with the union “so we can bring this dispute to a resolution.”

“If a resolution cannot be found, we will continue our industrial campaign for as long as it takes to get justice for our people,” Lynch added.

A strike by tube workers could add extra misery to a December already plagued by industrial action, as RMT members working for both Network Rail and 14 other train operators are set to walk out from next week.

Staff working for the likes of Avanti West Coast and C2C will strike on 13, 14, 16, 17 December while those employed by Network Rail will walk out also between 23 and 26 as well as 28 and 31 December.

However, industrial action at Network Rail could be called off as early as Monday afternoon.

Workers are currently voting whether to accept the train operator’s offer, which includes a guarantee on jobs security until early 2025 as well as a pay increase.

“If people vote in favour, the dispute is resolved,” Lynch told journalists today. “Whether I like it or not.”

Nevertheless, the union boss expects his members to vote against the offer, as the RMT gave a negative recommendation to the proposal.

TfL and City Hall were approached for comment.