RMT announces ANOTHER rail strike on 27 July

RMT rail workers voted in favour of strike. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

RMT union members have announced they will strike on 27 July after they rejected a “paltry” offer from Network Rail.

The 24 hour walk out affects both the government-owned operator and 13 other firms.

Network Rail workers will strike from 2am while those employed at the other companies – including Govia Thameslink – will walk out from midnight.

“Strike action is the only course open to us to make both the rail industry and government understand that this dispute will continue for as long as it takes, until we get a negotiated settlement,” general secretary Mick Lynch commented.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Network Rail offered RMT members a two-year arrangement worth over 8 per cent.

Under the proposal, Network Rail members would receive a 4 per cent pay rise this year backdated to the 1 January, with an additional 2 per cent increase in 2023 as well as a cash bonus.

A two-year freeze on compulsory redundancies was also on the table, City A.M.

The deal was conditional on the union on workplace and modernisation reforms, such as reducing maintenance jobs by 20 per cent.

“The offer from Network Rail represents a real terms pay cut for our members and the paltry sum is conditional on RMT members agreeing to drastic changes in their working lives,” Lynch added.