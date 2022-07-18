Rising star Dufrain gets City vote of confidence as private equity investor PEP checks in with fresh cash

Data management and analytics firm Dufrain confirmed this morning it has agreed fresh funding from Phoenix Equity Partners, a private equity investor in medium-sized UK companies.

The cash will be used to fuel the next stage of its growth as part of a management buyout, the firm said.

Dufrain has so far delivered year-on-year revenue growth of 40 per cent over the past two years, seeing strong growth in the London office space in particular.

“Phoenix’s investment will allow the business to continue this growth trajectory by expanding its footprint across multiple geographies and sectors as well as investing in its inhouse technology solutions,” the firm shared with this publication. The firms did not disclose any financial details.

Founded in 2010, Dufrain offers solutions that “discover, manage and optimise” data to gain insights before clients reach certain decisions.

The business employs a small army of 170 data experts, providing data management solutions from its offices in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Joseph George, CEO of Dufrain, said this a.m. that “every organisation faces challenges in terms of extracting value from the data they have or could have available.”

He added that “this management buyout will enable the leadership team to continue to build and invest in the business as we pursue our ambitious growth plans. We look forward to drawing on Phoenix’s expertise to help us achieve our plans over the coming months and years.”