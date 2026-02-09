Ripple Accelerates Institutional Custody Adoption with Security, Compliance, and Staking Capabilities

Ripple, a provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, today announced a series of strategic collaborations that expand the capabilities of Ripple Custody, reinforcing its position as one of the most institution-ready digital asset custody solutions on the market.

Through new partnerships with Securosys and Figment, following recently announced integration with Chainalysis and acquisition of Palisade, Ripple is delivering an enhanced custody experience that simplifies procurement, accelerates time-to-market, and enables regulated institutions to operate with confidence at scale.

Ripple now offers CyberVault HSM and CloudHSM capabilities from Securosys, a leading provider of high-security hardware security modules, enabling institutions to deploy HSM-based custody without the traditional cost, complexity, or procurement delays. These are available both on premises and in the cloud, allowing customers to meet their individual security and operational requirements while maintaining the highest level of protection. This ready-to-go offering provides banks and custodians with direct control over cryptographic keys while offering a cost-effective and scalable solution. Ripple Custody now supports one of the most extensive ranges of HSM providers, ensuring seamless compliance across any regulatory jurisdiction.

“Institutions require absolute confidence in how cryptographic keys are secured and managed,” said Robert Rogenmoser, CEO of Securosys. “By integrating our CyberVault HSM with Ripple Custody, institutions gain an out-of-the-box, enterprise-grade solution that can be deployed quickly, without added complexity, while retaining full control over their cryptographic keys.”

To further expand institutional product offerings, Ripple has partnered with Figment to offer staking capabilities to their Custody clients. Through this collaboration, Ripple and Figment enable banks, custodians, and regulated enterprises to offer staking for leading Proof-of-Stake networks, including Ethereum and Solana, without building validator infrastructure or compromising operational controls.

With staking offered as part of custody workflows, institutions can expand services while maintaining the same security, governance, and compliance standards expected of enterprise-grade custody.

“Ripple Custody’s partnership with Figment brings secure, institutional staking to the largest banks and enterprises,” said Ben Spiegelman, VP – Head of Partnerships & Corporate Development at Figment. “By combining Ripple’s enterprise‑grade custody technology with Figment’s secure, non‑custodial staking platform, we’re giving regulated institutions a way to offer staking rewards to their customers on several blockchain networks.”

These enhancements immediately follow a wave of momentum for Ripple’s Custody offering — from the acquisition of Palisade which will enable faster delivery and scalable wallet capabilities for fintechs and institutions, to the adoption of Chainalysis’ compliance capabilities directly into the custody execution flow, enabling real-time transaction screening and policy enforcement before assets move. Today’s news builds on that momentum and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering production-ready custody infrastructure for regulated institutions.

“Institutions need cohesive systems in order to make the most of digital asset capabilities,” said Aaron Slettehaugh, SVP of Product at Ripple. “By bringing best-in-class security, compliance, and staking to Ripple Custody customers, we’re removing the friction of managing complex tech stacks and enabling our customers to go live faster and scale with confidence.”

About Ripple

Ripple is a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses. Ripple Payments uses blockchain to make cross-border payments faster, more transparent, and widely accessible. Ripple Custody offers customers a secure way to store and manage digital assets. Through Ripple Prime, the company offers a global, multi-asset prime brokerage for institutional customers. Ripple’s stablecoin (RLUSD) and the cryptocurrency, XRP, are leveraged across these solutions to make traditional finance more efficient and enable new ways to utilize digital assets. Learn more at ripple.com.

About Securosys

Securosys SA, based in Zurich, is a global leader in cyber security, encryption, and digital identity protection. Their Swiss-built Hardware Security Modules (HSM) secure financial markets, serving over half of the Tier 1 banks worldwide. Certified to the highest standards, their on-premises and cloud HSM solutions offer secure key generation, encryption, digital signing, and post-quantum readiness for finance, healthcare, government, and other industries. To learn more about Securosys, please visit: https://www.securosys.com.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1000 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem.

To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

