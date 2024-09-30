Rightmove calls for ‘best and final offer’ from Murdoch’s REA after turning down £6.2bn bid

REA has a final deadline of 5pm on 30 September to put forward a bid for Rightmove.

Property platform Rightmove has called on Rupert Murdoch’s REA to submit a “best and final” offer for the firm today after rejecting a fourth £6.2bn bid and turning down a request for an extension to takeover talks.

After rebuffing REA’s third offer for “materially undervaluing” the company last week, London-listed Rightmove has said the fourth £6.2bn offer “remains unattractive”.

“The board has unanimously concluded that the latest proposal is unattractive and materially undervalues Rightmove,” the company said. “Shareholder interests would be better served through the execution of Rightmove’s standalone strategic plan.”

Rightmove chair Andrew Fisher urged REA to “submit a best and final proposal ahead of today’s 5pm ‘put up or shut up’ deadline such that we can bring certainty to this process”. Fisher called the series of bids “very disruptive, as well as unsettling for our colleagues”.

“We respect REA and the success they have achieved in their domestic market. However, we remain confident in the standalone future of Rightmove,” he added.

REA has a final deadline of 5pm this evening to put forward a bid for the property portal. REA’s boss Owen Wilson said it “continues to see the potential for [REA] to strengthen Rightmove and accelerate its growth.”

Rightmove declined REA an extension to its 30 September ‘put up or shut up’ deadline, as well as access to due diligence as “none of REA’s proposals received to date has been at a sufficient level to grant such access”.

Rightmove also rebuffed claims from Wilson that it has “refused to meet with” REA.

It said that the company has “taken every phone call that REA has made since its interest was first made public, with a level of engagement which in Rightmove’s view is customary and appropriate in the context of an unsolicited and unilateral series of approaches”.

Analysts and commentators have been split over the potential deal, with some former detractors urging Rightmove to accept the recent higher bid.

Phil King, the chief investment officer of Regal Partners, which holds stakes in both Rightmove and REA, said last week: “In our view [Rightmove] don’t appreciate the upside to the REA share price if the deal is successful and the downside to the Rightmove share price if the offer is withdrawn.”

“I commend the Rightmove board for rejecting the initial lowball offers,” Doug Tynan, chief investment officer of GCQ told the Australian Financial Review after the fourth bid for Rightmove.

“However, the revised £7.70 proposal demonstrates the seriousness of REA’s intent and as a consequence, we are at the point where it is in shareholders’ interests for the board to engage with REA,” he added.