Ride hailing app Ola, an Uber rival, has been banned from operating by Transport for London (TfL), after it found the company was “not fit and proper” to have its licence renewed.

TfL refused to renew the Uber rival’s operating licence, after it found more than 1,000 trips on the app had been taken by unlicensed drivers.

The app’s failure to bring those breaches to the attention of TfL also contributed to the transport body’s decision.

Ola said it would appeal the decision, meaning it will be able to operate in the interim.

Helen Chapman, TfL’s director of licensing, regulation and charging, said: “Through our investigations we discovered that flaws in Ola’s operating model have led to the use of unlicensed drivers and vehicles in more than 1,000 passenger trips, which may have put passenger safety at risk.”

“If they do appeal, Ola can continue to operate and drivers can continue to undertake bookings on behalf of Ola. We will closely scrutinise the company to ensure passengers safety is not compromised.”

Marc Rozendal, Ola’s UK managing director said: “We have been working with TfL during the review period and have sought to provide assurances and address the issues raised in an open and transparent manner.

“Ola will take the opportunity to appeal this decision and in doing so, our riders and drivers can rest assured that we will continue to operate as normal, providing safe and reliable mobility for London.”

TfL’s decision comes just days after Uber had its London ban overturned, after a court appeal.

TfL made a similar ruling against Uber last year, after it had found thousands of incidences of unlicensed cars and drivers.