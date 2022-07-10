Revolut executive resigns amid growing tensions with regulator

Nikolay Storonsky, who co-founded London-headquartered Revolut in 2015, has long signalled his intention to win a banking licence in the UK

One of Revolut’s top regulatory chiefs has stepped down from her role just weeks after boss Nikolay Storonsky criticised the Financial Conduct Authority for its sluggish progress on the firm’s banking licence application.

Deirdre Halligan, head of global affairs, wealth and trading, oversaw the firm’s expansion, authorisations and regulatory affairs, including its relationship with UK regulators.

Her departure, first reported in the Telegraph, comes as tensions between Revolut and the regulator grow over the speed of movement on its licence applications, including a full banking licence and fully registered status to provide crypto services.

Boss Nikolay Storonsky went public with his criticism of the regulator in an interview with City A.M. last month, saying that the firm’s progress towards a banking licence had been “slower than expectations” and had lagged behind international competitors.

“I definitely see the process is slower compared to other regulators,” he said. “I’ll give you an example – so we applied for 48 licences across the globe and we received 44, and three of the licences that we haven’t received are actually in the UK.”

Storonsky added that staffing pressures at the FCA may explain the hold up, and recommended that certain key performance indicators be put in place at the regulator, as well as “stricter timelines”, more people or “more efficient people”.

In a statement to City A.M. , an FCA spokesperson said that while it did not comment on individual cases, it reviews “banking applications to ensure they meet the standards we expect”. The spokesperson added the regular had “successfully recruited across the organisation” to meet its “expanding remit”, including bringing in over 200 new colleagues in the first three months of this year.

Halligan’s departure from Revolut marks the latest in a slew of resignations at the firm, with Harry Gill, Revolut’s global head of regulatory compliance, resigning in May, the Telegraph first reported, and the chief of operational risk and head of UK compliance also leaving in recent months.

Culture and controls in the firm’s regulatory and compliance teams have reportedly raised concerns at the regulator, as well as whether it has an appropriate amount of employees to manage transactions, the Telegraph reported.

Alongside waiting for its full banking licence, Revolut is being held on a temporary register for crypto services despite 35 firms already receiving approval by the regulator.

Revolut has been contacted for comment