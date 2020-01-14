Revealed: The London boroughs with the most new build homes

The City of London has the biggest proportion of new build housing stock compared to the other boroughs in the capital, according to the latest research.



In total, 28 per cent of the property currently listed for sale in the Square Mile falls into the new build sector.

Read more: UK housing market stable despite political uncertainty

The City is followed by Hackney and Tower Hamlets, where 23 per cent of the homes for sale are new build properties.

Redbridge, Bexley and Kensington and Chelsea offer buyers the worst opportunity to purchase a new build home, as less than five per cent of homes for sale are delivered through the sector, according to analysis of property listings by Stone Real Estate.

Meanwhile, just 11 per cent of homes on the market across the capital are new build properties, suggesting that more needs to be done to solve the shortage of housing.

Stone Real Estate chief executive Michael Stone said: “The delivery of London’s new build housing stock is largely focused on desirable areas that are considered up and coming and there are plenty of pockets in Hackney, Newham and other more centralised boroughs that provide a perfect opportunity for housebuilders to take advantage of this ongoing change.

Read more: New build homes drive UK housing supply increase

“While these areas have also seen some of the largest increases in the level of new build stock available as well, it’s great to see other locations climbing the ranks such as Kingston, Harrow, Haringey and Barking and Dagenham.



“This demonstrates the ever evolving landscape of the London property market and the need for new homes across the board, as we continue to build from the inside out to satisfy the consistent demand for housing.”

Which boroughs have the most new build homes?

