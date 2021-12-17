Revealed: Amazon, Walmart and the NHS top wish list for job seekers

A large Amazon warehouse near Birmingham

A new study has revealed that Amazon, Walmart and the NHS are the most searched for companies by online job seekers.

Despite reports of gruelling working conditions Bezos-owned Amazon is the most sought after organisation by job seekers, with 2,106,000 global online searches per month according to data from Reboot Online. Amazon is most popular in the US which accounts for 60 per cent of the vacancy searches, followed by India which made up 13 per cent and the UK which contributed five per cent.

The NHS came in second place with 1,646,500 searches worldwide each month and Walmart ranked third with 813,900.

Tech giants Google, Apple and Microsoft also ranked in the top ten most searched for companies by job seekers. Despite ranking amongst the biggest technology companies in the world Facebook, which has now been renamed Meta, lagged behind in fourteenth place.

Supermarkets performed strongly with Walmart, Target, Tesco, Costco, Sainsbury’s and Asda all ranking in the top 20 for job vacancy searches.

In the UK the unemployment rate stands at 4.2 per cent for adults over the age of 16. Job vacancies are at a new record of 1,219,000.

