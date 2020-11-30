Retailers allowed to open 24 hours over Christmas period, says minister

Retailers will be able to operate 24 hours during the Christmas period through a relaxation of trading rules in a bid to boost spending on the UK’s High Streets.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick wrote for the Telegraph that he wanted councils to temporarily waive rules that restrict the hours shops can stay open in the lead up to Christmas.

Currently, shops need to apply to stay open for longer than 9am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday.

However, Jenrick said the effect of Covid restrictions meant it was essential to allow retailers to open for longer hours during the holiday season without prior approval.

This will mean some shops will be open for 24 hours in the lead up to Christmas.

“With these changes local shops can open longer, ensuring more pleasant and safer shopping with less pressure on public transport,” Jenrick said.

“How long will be a matter of choice for the shopkeepers and at the discretion of the council, but I suggest we offer these hard pressed entrepreneurs and businesses the greatest possible flexibility this festive season.”

Retail has been one of the worst hit industries by the Covid pandemic as High Street footfall numbers plummeted.

Almost 125,000 people have lost jobs in the sector, with more expected when the furlough scheme ends next year.

The news that Philip Green’s retail empire Arcadia is about to collapse will add a further 13,000 to the job loss tally.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group confirmed this morning that it had offered £50m of emergency funding to Arcadia, and signalled that it could make a bid for the firm if it enters administration.

Frasers said it was awaiting a substantive response.