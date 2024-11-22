Retail sales fall on Budget uncertainty before run-up to Christmas

Christmas lights on New Bond Street, in central London. Brits have cut back on spending around the Budget.

Retail sales fell by almost one per cent last month as cash-strapped Brits held back big ticket purchases amid a cloud of Budget uncertainty.

The Office for National Statistics said this morning they dropped by 0.7 per cent in October, following a 0.1 per cent rise the previous month, which had been revised down from 0.3 per cent.

The figures come as another leading confidence survey, by GFK, found that consumer sentiment rose in November, which will come as a relief to businesses dependent on a good golden quarter to boost margins ahead of tax rises next year.

Brits may have been deterred from spending due to the Budget, after Rachel Reeves announced a massive £40bn tax raid. Included in this were changes to pensions, inheritance tax, the minimum wage, and employers’ national insurance.

The body said this was driven by a fall in non-food sales which were down as retailers said Budget uncertainty affected sales.

Sales volumes rose by 0.8 per cent in the three months to October, compared to the three months to July however.

The ONS sad non-food store sales, including department, clothing and household items, fell by 1.4 per cent, after a big rise of 2.3 per cent in September.

This was reportedly due to low consumer confidence and uncertainty linked to the Budget.

It said the biggest fall within non-food sales was clothing, which dropped by 3.1 per cent, while online sales fell across all sectors. The ONS said the amount spent online, known as “online spending values”, fell by 1.2 per cent, but rose by 5.0 per cent when compared with October last year.



ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Retail sales fell back in October following three months of growth. The fall was driven by a notably poor month for clothing stores, but retailers across the board reported consumers held back on spending ahead of the Budget.

“However, when we look at the wider trend, retail sales are increasing across the three month and annual periods, although they remain below pre-pandemic levels.”

Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said: “After a few months of positive growth, October’s retail sales figures paint a more subdued picture, with Halloween festivities failing to continue the upwards sales trajectory. Mild and dry weather, paired with pre-Budget uncertainty, meant that consumers opted out of shopping for seasonal clothing and chose instead to rein back their spending in the run up to the biggest shopping months of the year.

“With Black Friday on the horizon, and Christmas trade having started earlier than last year, there is some optimism that November’s sales will improve, particularly if bonfire night socialising provides an additional spark of spending.”

While sales of big ticket items continue to be low, the discounting period may be the much-needed boost for retailers looking to move stock and for those consumers who have been delaying more significant purchases.”