Retail sales drop for fifth month in a row

UK retail sales dropped in September for the fifth consecutive month but have bounced back from the pandemic,

It marked the longest continuous stretch since records began in 1996, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes dropped by 0.2 per cent last month, following a 0.6 per cent fall in August.

on-food sales took the biggest hit, with furniture and lighting stores particularly affected, although fuel panic-buying towards the end of the month saw volumes up 2.9 per cent, the ONS added.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Household goods were the main driver of this month’s decline with a fall of nearly 10 per cent while food sales ticked back up after falling last month.

“Petrol sales exceeded their pre-pandemic level for the first time, with filling stations reporting very strong sales during the last week of September.

“Despite the lifting of restrictions, in-store retail sales remain subdued, with many consumers still opting to shop online.”

Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture UKI said September was a challenging month for retailers as “shoppers tightened their belts amid talk of a cost of living crisis.”

“These figures will be no cause for celebration for the sector as we head into the crucial Black Friday and Christmas trading period.”

A “perfect storm” loomed as retailers were already struggling with recruitment pressues and supply chain delays, Petherick added.

“Fuel shortages and wet weather may have dented consumer confidence last month, but the greatest concern will be whether retailers are able to get consumers the products they want – be that turkeys or toys – at a time when price increases may deter consumers from buying in the first place.”

There was also the threat of rising coronavirus measures, which could deter shoppers from brick-and-mortar stores this winter.