Retail footfall soars over bank holiday weekend

Retail footfall soared over the weekend compared to the Easter bank holiday as shoppers made the most of the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in England.

High street footfall surged 49 per cent yesterday compared to Easter Monday, while coastal towns saw visitor numbers jump 62 per cent.

Read more: High street suffers biggest ever decline in footfall as Brits obey lockdown

Footfall at retail parks was up 42 per cent on Saturday compared to the Easter weekend, prompting hopes that there is pent-up shopping demand ahead of non-essential stores reopening next month.

Boris Johnson announced yesterday that non-essential retailers will be allowed to reopen from 15 June, provided they follow government guidelines on safety measures.

The prime minister also announced that car showrooms and outdoor markets can reopen from 1 June.

Meanwhile, the latest research from the CBI showed that retail sales declined in May at a slower rate than the previous month.

According to the research published this morning, 65 per cent of retailers said coronavirus has had a “significantly negative” impact on sales.

In total 47 per cent of retailers were in a state of complete shutdown in May compared to 39 per cent in April. 64 per cent reported increased cost pressures, up from 47 per cent. However, the number of retailers experiencing cash flow difficulties fell from 96 per cent to 80 per cent.

Read more: UK retail footfall dives to lowest level on record after coronavirus lockdown

Springboard insights director Diane Wehrle said: “We anticipate that once stores open on 15 June – despite the rise in online shopping that has been recorded – the evident pent up demand to go out amongst consumers will absolutely translate into footfall.

“However an anticipated spending spike could possibly be short lived, as consumers will be cautious and looking at reigning in their spend due to ongoing financial uncertainty in many UK households.”