Restaurants can serve up lessons on why we should hire ex-offenders

The hospitality sector is serving up more than Christmas parties this month.

In the face of intense staffing challenges, employers in the industry can also serve up a lesson in how to effectively hire alternative talent.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels are in the midst of the biggest skills shortage in decades — almost 80 per cent are on the hunt for new staff, with a staggering 74 per cent struggling to fill roles. With the dark clouds of Brexit uncertainty and possible tighter immigration criteria drawing in, the industry could have a 1.3m staff shortfall by 2024.

But this resilient sector is finding ways to look beyond traditional workforces to talent pools that might have previously been overlooked, including those recently out of prison.

The stats behind this trend are compelling. In spite of the staff shortages in hospitality — alongside many other industries — just 17 per cent of the 70,000 ex-offenders released from prison each year are on a payroll within 12 months. Most end up reoffending — costing taxpayers up to £13bn annually.

Research shows that an employed ex-offender is up to 67 per cent less likely to reoffend than one who is unemployed, and that having a job is a key step in rehabilitating back into society.

Understandably, some offenders of more serious crimes will not be suitable for employment, and rehabilitation is no mean feat. However, with the right tools, there is an opportunity for employers to rethink recruitment and help to plug the skills gap, while also enabling ex-offenders to avoid committing another crime.

Hospitality is paving the way when it comes to hiring these groups, and research from Caterer.com has revealed a third of hospitality businesses already have support programmes in place, while 81 per cent of employees say that they’ve worked alongside ex-offenders and are comfortable doing so.

There are some key catalysts driving this. Only A Pavement Away is a charity that assists ex-offenders and

people who have experienced homelessness in finding hospitality jobs by providing training and guidance to help them rebuild their lives, confidence and self-worth. The charity has engaged big brands, including The Ivy, Franco Manca, Honest Burger and Greene King pubs. Elsewhere, Social Pantry, Key4Life, and The Clink are also helping to drive change among vulnerable groups.

Crucially, these charities act as a conduit between vulnerable groups and employers. Every individual is different, and the first step is meeting the candidate to better understand their history and interest.

A key point is trying to actively put aside any unconscious bias and look at individual skills, regardless of backgrounds.

To support the industry, we have created a downloadable toolkit. Central to this is advice on interview processes and how to provide the right training. Alongside developmental support, fundamentals like uniform, or help with accommodation can go a long way.

Hospitality might be a natural fit for this strategy, but hopefully this trend will inspire those outside of the sector. The benefits are clear, as it helps to plug the skills gap.

Our research shows that the social impact of a restaurant is among the top priorities when it comes to deciding where to eat.

Around 72 per cent would be more likely to visit a restaurant if they knew it helped support vulnerable people get onto the career ladder.

Hiring is never easy for any employer. But in today’s challenging recruitment climate, I hope that other sectors take note to help drive change while stopping staff numbers from going off the boil.