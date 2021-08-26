Research platform Atheneum looks to expand London team after £110m fundraiser

Research platform Atheneum has set its sights on expanding its London team, as well as its Munich, Shanghai and New York offices, following a £110m funding round.

The platform’s latest capital rally, led by Guidepost Growth Equity, will see Atheneum’s UK headcount swell from 50 to 200 in the next 12 months.

“We are excited for the next phase of growth and to further disrupt the fast growing, $22 billion data and intelligence market,” the platform’s co-founder and CEO, Mathias Wengeler, said.

“Our vision is to build a fully digital cockpit for primary research, a one stop shop to gather raw data from surveys, virtual focus groups to in-depth interviews – all delivered by our evolving suite of products.”

Despite the pandemic, Atheneum grew 45 per cent in 2020, which it has maintained in the first seven months of this year, according to the company.

The platform currently has 11 offices across the world, employing a total of some 500 staff.

Alongside its hiring initiatives, as it keeps up growth momentum, Atheneum plans to widen its reach in the US market, as well as continue its technology and product development.

“Our work begins where Google searches end,” explained fellow co-founder and chief operating officer Ammad Ahmad.

“Companies have long turned to data and insights to break ranks from the competition and capture growth opportunities. As an expert networks platform we are making it easier, faster and more accessible for all businesses to tap into rich resources of intelligence.”

The platform’s existing investors, who also participated in the funding round, include Crosslantic Capital Management, Michael Brehm, Vogel Communications Group.