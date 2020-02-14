Rescue this: Last-minute Valentine's Day gifts you can buy in the City

You’ve left it late, but there’s still time. Here’s where to find everything you need for Valentine’s Day this year without leaving the Square Mile.

Windsor Flowers

25 Old Broad Street; windsorflowerslondon.co.uk

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite as succinctly and warmly as a good bunch of flowers. Not your wilting supermarket affair that looks like it was raided from a roundabout on an industrial estate under cover of darkness: a proper, lovingly crafted bouquet like those from Windsor Flowers. The small, family-run business has been serving the City for more than 30 years, and has a second shop in Leadenhall market. A real must-visit.

Smithfield Butchers

23 Smithfield St; smithfieldbutchers.co.uk

For some reason, cooking a nice vegetable stew for Valentine’s Day doesn’t seem quite right. The occasion demands meat: a nice marbled steak from those experts at Smithfied Market, for instance. Make sure to have a chat with the butcher about what you plan to serve with the meat so they can recommend the ideal cut.

26 Royal Exchange, EC3V 3LP; crockettandjones.com

The man of your dreams surely has good taste in shoes, but why not make sure and buy some for him from luxury shoemaker Crockett & Jones. And remember: City A.M. Club members get a free shoe tree with every purchase.

Penhaligon’s

4 Royal Exchange; penhaligons.com

If you’re considering a fine fragrance for your one true love, then take a stroll to Penhaligon’s in Royal Exchange. The British perfumier, established in 1870, continues to innovate in the field of making people smell absolutely delicious.

Rigby & Peller

43 Bow Ln, EC4M 9DT; rigbyandpeller.com

If you’re in the market for something a little risque, head over to Rigby & Peller, which has been making women feel fabulous since 1939. Its pieces are classy, comfortable and sexy, and far less likely to get you a slap than something from Ann Summers.

Smythson Coco Capitan card

7-8 Royal Exchange, EC3V 3LLf; smythson.com

Valentine’s cards are the bread and butter of a successful day of romance. But you can do better than one featuring a stock picture of a bunch of roses. Luxury retailer Smythson has collaborated with Spanish artist Coco Capitan to create a unique and heartfelt message that your true love will want to squirrel away in a drawer forever and ever.

Planet of the Grapes

9-10 Bull’s Head Passage, EC3V 1LU; planetofthegrapes.co.uk

Dry January is over, the weather outside is all stormy and romantic, and you have a lovely, warming bottle of Malbec. A perfect bottle of wine is, of course, another vital ingredient in the Valentine’s arsenal. Make sure you get it right by going to the experts at Planet of the Grapes, who will happily make suggestions based on what you plan to cook and your other half’s weird taste.

Hotel Chocolat

43 Cheapside; hotelchocolat.com

Another necessity for the 14th is a decent box of chocolates. Whatever your budget, Hotel Chocolat has you covered. If you want to go all-out, we recommend this gigantic selection, with more treats than Willy Wonka. Yours for £100.