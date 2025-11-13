REPLY: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Financial Report as of 30 September 2025

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2025.

The Group’s consolidated turnover in the first nine months of the year reached €1,819.8 million, an increase of 9.0% compared to €1,669.6 million recorded on 30 September 2024.

The indicators for the period are positive. Consolidated EBITDA was €335.5 million, equal to 18.4% of the consolidated revenues. As of September 2024 EBITDA was €275.5 million.

EBIT, from January to September, reached €281.0 million, equal to 15.4% of the consolidated revenues. The corresponding 2024 figure was €224.2 million.

Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2025, was €268.1 million, equal to 14.7% of the revenues. As of September 2024 pre-tax profit stood at €216.0 million.

For the third quarter of the year, the Group’s performance is positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €598.5 million compared to €553.8 million of the third quarter 2024.

EBITDA, from July to September 2025, was equal to €111.8, million, with an EBIT of €92.7 million and pre-tax profit of €88.7 million.

As at 30 September 2025 the Group’s net financial position was positive at €423.1 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2025 was positive for €362.5 million.

“In the first nine months of 2025 – said Mario Rizzante – our group has been able to grow across all market segments where it operates, thanks to a distinctive ability to adapt to the increasingly pervasive evolution of artificial intelligence.”

“Agentic architectures are opening a new frontier for digital enterprises – continues Mario Rizzante – representing the natural evolution of today’s artificial intelligence models. We are no longer talking only about algorithms that analyze data or generate outputs, but about systems with capabilities of interaction, collaboration, and decisions making, integrating dynamically and in a distributed way within business processes.”

“Today, many companies are already experimenting with agentic solutions, but only few have truly managed to scale them. It is a complex transition that requires not only technology, but also a new architectural mindset: bringing data closer to agents, enabling intelligent orchestration, and above all, ensuring the highest levels of security and integrity in autonomous systems. This is the turning point between experimentation and transformation.”

“For this reason – concludes Mario Rizzante – in the coming months we will continue to invest in building truly agentic AI ecosystems: distributed architectures capable of learning from contexts, adapting in real time, and cooperating safely. Our goal is to help clients bring to life organizations where artificial intelligence is not just a support, but a native component of the decision-making and operational process. This marks the beginning of a new era in software engineering, where every system becomes an increasingly active part of the enterprise.”

The manager responsible for preparing the company’s financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company’s records, ledgers and accounting entries

REPLY

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply’s services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

