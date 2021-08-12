London rent prices fall furthest for expensive central properties

Rent prices have fallen by an average of 6 percent across London with expensive properties in the city centre seeing the biggest reductions.

Data published by Zoopla for the year ending June 2021 revealed that Tower Hamlets saw the greatest reduction in rent prices of any London Borough. Prices are down 8.5 per cent with properties renting for £1,582 on average.

In Kensington and Chelsea, the most expensive borough for renters in London, prices dropped by 7.5 per cent to an average of £2,550. Westminster, Islington and Southwark were also hit hard, with rent falling by 8.1, 8.0 and 7.6 per cent respectively.

By contrast, less central areas have seen an increase in demand. In zone 6, Bexley saw increases to average rent prices of 4.2 per cent, bucking the trend for more central locations.

The figures chime with data suggesting that fewer people want to rent in the capital after three Covid lockdowns. Instead, people have been prioritising homes with more space as remote working continues for much of the UK workforce.

In the City of London, where rents have been hit hardest, workplace attendance is down 54 per cent compared to baseline levels according to Google mobility data.

Grainne Gilmore, the Head of Research at Zoopla attributed the results to “A lack of international business travel, as well as office closures and limited demand for city centre living over the last 18 months.”

Gilmore speculated that an upswing in rent prices could be forthcoming now that the market has “bottomed out” and said “there are signs now emerging that the pendulum is starting to swing back.”

