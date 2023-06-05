Mott Macdonald’s Business Analyst describes Renaisi as “a sustainable way to recruit that offers our business commercial value as well as demonstrating we are committed to doing the right thing.”

Mehdi is an engineer from Iran with overseas experience in buildings and transportation and a UK master’s degree in project management.

“I sent more than 50 online applications but, disappointingly, being a UK graduate and having around one year’s UK work experience couldn’t help me to land a job.”

After registering with Renaisi and working with a mentor Mehdi secured a Project Manager role at Mott Macdonald.

