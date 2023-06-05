Renaisi help employers build inclusive workforces by restarting the careers of refugee professionals so everyone can thrive. With 25 years’ experience and a unique cross-sector model, Renaisi drives real social change, in partnership with those at the heart of the issue.
Did you know?
- Employment has been shown to be the biggest factor in successful refugee integration
- People with refugee status do not need a visa or sponsorship to work in the UK
- The refugee unemployment rate is 4x higher than the national average
Access talent
Mott Macdonald’s Business Analyst describes Renaisi as “a sustainable way to recruit that offers our business commercial value as well as demonstrating we are committed to doing the right thing.”
Mehdi is an engineer from Iran with overseas experience in buildings and transportation and a UK master’s degree in project management.
“I sent more than 50 online applications but, disappointingly, being a UK graduate and having around one year’s UK work experience couldn’t help me to land a job.”
After registering with Renaisi and working with a mentor Mehdi secured a Project Manager role at Mott Macdonald.
Meet the team
Our inclusive recruitment services for professional refugees working in engineering, architecture, and business services is designed to enable UK employers to access the skills of refugee professionals to meet their talent needs. Contact Head of Partnerships, Hannah Brooke to find out how we can meet your talent needs.
Coach Annecha Smart-Fullerton, helps our candidates gain insights, shift limiting mindsets and expand perspectives in order to build their capacity for career progression and to aid their journey into work.
Transitions Manager, Faisal Ahmed provides, one-to-one specialist support to architects, engineers, and business services professionals to help them find and sustain work. Faisal is multi-lingual and works alongside candidates from registration until they have been in post for 6 months.