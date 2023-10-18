The 4P’s Of Inclusive Recruitment
To recruit inclusively employers must address the biases and barriers that marginalised groups of people experience at every stage of their recruitment process, and develop a culture that enables everyone to thrive.
We developed our model for inclusive recruitment in partnership with employers, such as Balfour Beatty. It includes tips for:
- Partnering
- Promoting
- Processes
- Piloting
