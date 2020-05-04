Remote working is causing employees to feel overworked

Remote working is encouraging a culture of so-called EPresenteeism, according to a new survey, leading employees to feeling overworked and overwhelmed.

Four in five HR managers think working from home has encouraged EPresenteeism, meaning employees feel they should be online and available as much as possible.

Research commissioned by LinkedIn, in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, found that three quarters feel it has the potential to negatively impact employees’ mental health by causing burnout and anxiety.

LinkedIn also surveyed office workers and found 86 per cent say they feel the need to prove to bosses they are working hard and deserve to keep their jobs.

On average, those working from home are racking up an extra 28 hours of monthly overtime since lockdown began. It equates to nearly four days’ work.

Despite the adjustment to remote working, more than half say they see the benefits that come with working from home and would like their employer to give them the option to do so more often. Forty four percent of those surveyed say they feel more connected to their family.

Remote working may have negative impact on businesses

HR professionals fear they will lose staff who may be forced to take time out of work due to this burnout, as well as increased anxiety and loneliness. Fifty six per cent fear lower team morale.

Chris O’Sullivan from the Mental Health Foundation, said: People working from home during these unprecedented times are at a greater risk of burnout due to the high stakes environment we find ourselves in both globally and personally.”

“We cannot have the same business-as-usual expectations on ourselves or of our employees – there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to work full time, look after children at home and keep up our other responsibilities.”

“If you are feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to reach out to your manager or speak to a professional about how to get back on track,” he added.

