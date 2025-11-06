Reimagining 50 Fenchurch Street: A Sustainable Tower Rooted in the City’s Heritage

The 700-year-old tower of All Hallows Staining church is elevated on stilts during the ‘Bottoming Out’ ceremony of the new Fifty Fenchurch Street development in central London. Over 125,000 tonnes of earth has been removed underneath and around the medieval church tower to make way for the development of a new 650,000 sq ft 36-story office tower on the site, where the tower will form the center piece of a new public space. Picture date: Tuesday September 23, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The new development at 50 Fenchurch Street will deliver a 36-fold increase in public space on the ground floor level, with a public roof garden at the 10th floor level, while also providing 60,000 sq m of office space across 35 floors and 800 sq m of retail space. The plans also make provision for the Lambe’s Chapel Crypt, a 12th-century vaulted undercroft that will be re-sited and displayed on site.

Together, these heritage elements are positioned as integral features of the public realm, helping to connect the new commercial tower with the City’s past. The building is also set to become one of the lowest-carbon and most biodiverse high-rise towers in the UK.

