Reges Elektrik Acquires the Demirli Wind Power Plant, One of Türkiye’s Most Significant Wind Energy Projects

Reges Elektrik, a dynamic and innovative leader in the Turkish energy sector, has announced the acquisition of Tuşpa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. as part of its strategic growth roadmap. Through this landmark acquisition, Reges Elektrik will launch electricity production at the 70 MW Demirli Wind Power Project, located in the Kaman district of Kırşehir.

Acquired from RES Türkiye, a subsidiary of RES Group—the world’s largest independent renewable energy company—the Demirli Project represents a pivotal milestone in Reges Elektrik’s decisive expansion into energy production. With this investment, the company scales its operations to international standards, integrating its established strength in energy supply with high-capacity production.

A First in Türkiye: Deploying ENERCON’s Latest Generation Technology

In a move to pioneer technological advancement in the region, Reges Elektrik has entered into a strategic partnership with German wind energy giant ENERCON. Under this agreement, the Demirli Project will feature 10 of ENERCON’s E-175 EP5 E2 turbines. This marks the first time this cutting-edge, high-efficiency model will be deployed in Türkiye, bringing the project to a total installed capacity of 70 MW.

“Transitioning from Supply to Production with a Holistic Strategy”

Enver Altuncu, General Manager of Reges Elektrik, commented on the strategic importance of the investment:

“We believe that every step taken in alignment with Türkiye’s energy vision holds strategic significance that impacts the entire economic structure, from national development goals to urbanization policies. The acquisition of Tuşpa Enerji and the completion of the 70 MW wind power plant in Kırşehir Kaman demonstrate that Reges Elektrik is now firmly and decisively positioned on the production side of the industry. We are evolving into a more comprehensive energy structure by complementing our success in the supply sector with robust production capabilities.”

“Achieving 360-Degree Inclusivity in Energy”

Emphasizing that national energy security is fundamentally tied to domestic production and renewable resources, Altuncu outlined the company’s vision:

“Our objective is clear: to achieve 360-degree inclusivity in the energy value chain. We view energy not merely as a resource, but through a lens that encompasses its social, economic, and environmental impacts. To this end, we are working relentlessly to implement a sustainable and efficient investment model. This wind power project, our first major step in production, serves as a powerful catalyst for our domestic energy and supply security targets.”

A New Era for Reges Elektrik

The 70 MW Demirli Wind Power Plant stands as Reges Elektrik’s first large-scale move into power generation. As the countdown to the completion of construction continues, the company remains active in evaluating new project opportunities to further expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Reges Elektrik will soon share further updates regarding its investment calendar, site developments, and upcoming production projects with the public.

