Reform will put international wealth to work for British people

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 5: Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, speaks during a Reform UK press conference with party chairman, Zia Yusuf (R), at The Church House on February 5, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Under a Reform government, wealthy people will pay a £250,000 upfront contribution to the Exchequer and every penny will go to the poorest workers, says Zia Yusuf

For centuries, Britain was a global powerhouse and a magnet for the world’s talent and treasure. Now it is chasing away the world’s brightest business minds and most successful entrepreneurs.

Over the past decade, clueless politicians have ramped up the hostility towards the world’s wealth and job creators. The result? The richest are leaving in record numbers. And with them, they take investment, jobs and billions in tax revenue.

This isn’t some technical issue. It’s a clear, dangerous sign of national decline.

Since 2013, the number of non-dom taxpayers in the UK has fallen from over 120,000 to fewer than 80,000. That’s tens of thousands of high-spending, high-contributing individuals gone, with estimates suggesting a £7bn annual hole in our public finances. That’s money that could have gone to nurses, infrastructure or cutting taxes on workers. Instead, it’s gone to Dubai, Switzerland, Italy and even the US.

Labour’s latest move – abolishing the non-dom regime altogether – isn’t just reckless, it’s self-sabotage. Yes, the old system was opaque. Yes, the Tories failed to reform it properly. But tearing it up without a credible replacement is an act of economic vandalism. It will only drive more talent away, making Britain poorer, not fairer.

The real problem is this: the social contract between rich and poor in Britain is broken. The public believes that elites play by a different set of rules – and too often, they’re right. But here’s the crucial point: the answer isn’t to scare wealth off – it’s to make wealth work for everyone.

That’s where Reform UK’s solution comes in.

We are the party of workers – and we believe Britain can once again be the best place on Earth to build a business, raise a family and create prosperity. But to do that, we need to attract the world’s wealth and put it to work for the British people.

The Britannia Card

Our plan is bold, simple and fair. We call it the Britannia Card.

Every high-net-worth individual who wants to live in Britain – or return after leaving – will pay a £250,000 up-front contribution. In return, they’ll receive a stable, remittance-style regime on offshore income and protection from inheritance tax on overseas assets. This gives them certainty – and gives Britain cash in the bank.

But here’s the key: every single penny of that money goes straight to the 2.5m lowest-paid full-time workers in Britain. Cleaners. Security guards. Carers. The people who keep this country running.

This isn’t a trickle-down theory. It’s a direct transfer. Through HMRC, these funds will be distributed as annual tax-free cash bonuses to around 2.5m workers. In a low-uptake scenario of 6,000 cards per year, that’s £600 a worker. In a high-uptake world with 10,000 cards, it’s £1,000. Real money, in real pockets, every year.

Let me be clear: this is not a “golden visa.” It’s not a route to a passport. And it’s not a tax dodge. All UK income, property and spending will still be taxed as normal. This is a one-time flat contribution to support the workers of Britain – in return for fair, limited tax treatment on offshore earnings.

Labour is offering uncertainty, hostility and ideological spite

Compare that to what Labour is offering: uncertainty, hostility and ideological spite. Their approach is already driving investment away. Our approach brings it home – and channels it to where it’s needed most.

For too long, tax policy has either pandered to elites or punished them without purpose. Reform UK will reward success and share its fruits. We’ll rebuild the social contract so that when a billionaire moves to Britain, a nurse gets a bonus. When a global entrepreneur sets up here, a cleaner feels the benefit.

This is what a modern, fair, patriotic tax system should look like – one that works for working people.

Britain has all the ingredients to be a magnet for global talent again – but only if we change direction. Let’s be clear-eyed: Labour is shrinking the pie. The Tories had no plan. Only Reform UK has a serious, credible proposal to bring wealth back and make sure it lifts up the many, not just the few.

It’s time to turn Britain into the world’s most desirable destination for wealth and the best place to be a worker. It’s time to make Britain a prosperous and powerful country again.

Zia Yusuf is head of Reform Doge