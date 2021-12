Red Wall Tories Whatsapp group schemes to install Truss as party head

Foreign secretary Liz Truss

Tory members of a Whatsapp group called ‘Liz for Leader’ exhorted colleagues to rebel against Boris Johnson, plotting to install foreign secretary Liz Truss as party leader.

The group, dominated by new MPs from the Red Wall seats, is said to be “disenchanted with Boris, especially over migrants and high taxes”, believing Liz to be more “faithful” to traditional Conservative values.