Recruiter Robert Walters notches record quarter amid hypercompetitive labour market

Demand for talent has soared among firms



London-listed recruiter Robert Walters said today it enjoyed a record quarter in the three months to June as firms jostled for talent in a hypercompetitive labour market.

The group notched a jump in gross profits of 25 per cent year-on-year to £112.0m, while gross profits for the first half of the year on the whole were up 27 per cent, also a record for the global recruitment firm.

Boss Robert Walters said the firm had also doubled down on its own expansion in the past months with a new office in Milan and an expansion in headcount.

“We have continued to invest in additional headcount to ensure we are able to further capitalise on the current demand for talent that exists across our global footprint and specialist disciplines, with staff numbers increasing by seven per cent since the end of March,” he said in a trading update today.

“This continued strong performance means that profit for the full year is now expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.”

The group’s Asia Pacific region reported a jump in fee income of 20 per cent to £49.7m, with 11 of 13 markets delivering double-digit increases in net fee income year-on-year.

Europe net fee income meanwhile was up 37 per cent to £31.5m, while UK net fee income up 13 per cent to £20.4m.