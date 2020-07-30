'Real possibility' coronavirus patients infectious for more than 7 days

There is a “real possibility” people may continue to be infectious with coronavirus for longer than seven days, the UK’s four chief medical officers have said.

In a statement, the medical officers said patients with Covid-19 “have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between seven and nine days after illness onset.”

Read more: England has highest level of excess deaths in Europe

The self-isolation period will now increase from seven days to 10 days in England.

The medical officers said the move was “the correct balance of risk considering the widespread relaxation measures throughout England.

They said the new measures will “help provide additional protection to others in the community.”

The top scientists added the increase comes “in advance of the autumn and winter when we may see increased community transition”.

Second wave fears

It comes as health secretary Matt Hancock today said he is “worried” about a second wave of coronavirus.

Hancock told the BBC this morning that a “second wave is starting to roll across Europe”.

He said the government will “do everything to prevent it reaching these shores”, warning that it may reintroduce quarantine measures if the virus continues to spread.

New figures show the R rate is rising in four out of seven English regions.

Cambridge scientists said it is now “very likely” that infection rates are close to 1 in most English regions.

If the R value rises above 1 it means that every person who contracts coronavirus passes it on to at least one other person. If the R number remains below 1, the virus is in retreat.

New estimates show the R rate is now 1.04 in the south west, and 1.02 in the south east. In the north west and London the estimated rate is 0.92.

Read more: Boris Johnson warns of second coronavirus wave in Europe

Boris Johnson yesterday said “clearly we now face the threat of a second wave in other parts of Europe.”

He added: “We must remain vigilant and continue to follow the official guidance to keep the virus under control and prevent any second wave.”

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter