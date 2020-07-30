Coronavirus self-isolation to increase by three days to 10-day lockdown

People with symptoms of coronavirus will be told to self-isolate for three extra days, taking the total quarantine period to 10 days, as the government wrestles with mounting fears that Britain faces a second wave of the virus.

The new measures are set to be announced later today by deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the Telegraph first reported, as infection rates across England continue to rise.

New figures show the R rate is rising in four out of seven English regions, with the rate of infection now above 1 in two areas.

Health secretary Matt Hancock is also expected to make an announcement today, telling the public the government is exploring ways to reduce the two-week quarantine period for travellers returning from countries such as Spain.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, Hancock said: “We can see a second wave rolling across Europe.”

The Prime Minister yesterday voiced fears that Europe faces an imminent second wave of coronavirus, with concerns the fresh spread could hit Britain’s shores within the next fortnight.

NHS leaders have said there is a “very high” level of concern about a potential spike in new cases, amid mounting worries about how the health service will deal with a second wave in the winter.

Scientists from Cambridge University yesterday warned the R rate is now close to one in almost every part of the country.

The Cambridge MRC Biostatistics Unit said it is now “very likely” that infection rates are close to 1 in most regions of England, which scientists have blamed on the premature lifting of lockdown measures.

If the R value rises above 1 it means that every person who contracts coronavirus passes it on to at least one other person, resulting in an escalation in cases. If the R number remains below 1, the virus is in retreat.

New estimates show the R rate is now 1.04 in the south west, and 1.02 in the south east. Other regions are showing R rates of 0.9 or above — in the north east and Yorkshire the rate is 0.9 and in the north west and London the estimated rate is 0.92.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said senior managers across the UK were extremely worried that a surge in cases is imminent.

Dickson yesterday told a Commons committee: “I would say in relation to the second spike issue… the levels of concern among our members — the people who are leading NHS trusts, who are leading in primary care and all levels in the systems — is very high.”

On Tuesday Boris Johnson said “clearly we now face, I’m afraid, the threat of a second wave in other parts of Europe and we just have to be vigilant.”

The PM’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is clear we must remain vigilant and continue to follow the official guidance to keep the virus under control and prevent any second wave.”

