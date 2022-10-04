Re-imagining the route to market for film and TV through NFT series on Cardano

Premise Pictures has released a series of 3D NFTs based on its original kids’ sustainability IP Ocean Rescue Battalion (ORB) to be minted on the Cardano blockchain.

The NFT series will be released mid-October, marking an early venture of the major international animation brand.

Hot on the heels of the sell out Jesus-2.com NFT series recently through NMKR Pay, the ORBattalion NFT series is another early contender in its bid to launch multiplatform animation projects through NFT series in order to grow brand development.

Andy Briggs (Tarzan; Aquaman) and Theo Baynton (Thunderbirds Are Go, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe;) have also joined the creative team as Head Writer and Animation Director respectively.

Premise Pictures will release a series of 3,500 collectible 3D NFT characters. Known as ‘Agents’, each one will be a one-of-one.

On reaching Checkpoint #1, a 22-page digital comic and two-minute 3D animated episode, will be produced and shared exclusively with Agent holders. The mint date has been shared on the NFT series’ dedicated website orbattalion.com.

The ORB NFT series is being overseen by Stale and Athca, founders of PlanetPalz.io who launched their sell out series of 12,000 uniques on the Cardano blockchain in May 2021.

Paula Dinan, Creative Producer & IP Creator

“Launching ORB as an NFT series represents the audience-first approach we’re taking to bringing sustainability focused animation to the world,” said Paula Dinan, Creative Producer & IP Creator.

“As a holder of an ‘Agent’ you will have the option to have your unique character considered as one of twelve ‘randomly selected characters’ which will go on to feature in our multi-platform brand in the future.

“I’m excited that we are looking to harness the NFT series as an inclusive way to help the brand reach a diverse audience. Five per cent from every NFT minted will be donated equally between two ‘ocean facing community initiatives’ and the ‘Alzheimer’s Society’.

“We’re particularly open to conversations with partners that want to be involved with an industry leading creative franchise that informs its audience about the importance of protecting our Oceans and marine ecosystems. We’re looking forward to meeting some of them at BLE next month.”