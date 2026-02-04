Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Awards Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science at IWAM 2026

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today awarded the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science during the 17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), one of the world’s leading forums for advanced materials research.

Presented on day two of IWAM, the Prize recognizes exceptional contributions to materials science and its applications in addressing global challenges. The award was conferred upon Professor Omar Yaghi, winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, in recognition of his transformative work in materials chemistry and his pioneering contributions to clean energy, carbon capture and sustainable technologies.

The Sheikh Saud Prize reflects His Highness’s belief in science as a cornerstone of human progress and sustainable development. It also highlights Ras Al Khaimah’s growing role as a global convenor of scientific thought, innovation and collaboration through the continued hosting of IWAM, organized by Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials.

HH Sheikh Saud said: “Professor Yaghi’s work, recognized with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, is a source of pride for our region and a powerful inspiration for young Arabs. Professor Yaghi’s achievements remind us that talent, determination and learning can transcend borders and help shape a better future for all.”

IWAM brings together world-leading scientists, researchers and scholars to examine the role of advanced materials in tackling global challenges, including sustainability, energy efficiency and environmental resilience. The workshop’s program of lectures, discussions and academic exchange reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term commitment to research, education and innovation.

HH Sheikh Saud yesterday delivered the opening keynote address at IWAM, reaffirming the Emirate’s conviction that science and knowledge-based investment are central to long-term progress. The continued hosting of IWAM reflects a deliberate strategy to position innovation and advanced materials research as foundations of sustainable development in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.

Awarded biennially, the Sheikh Saud Prize is a central pillar of IWAM and honors individuals whose work has delivered global impact. By convening experts alongside the next generation of researchers, IWAM strengthens international collaboration, inspires young scientists and contributes to the global pursuit of knowledge in service of a more resilient and sustainable future.

