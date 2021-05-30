Rapid delivery app Gorillas seeks $1bn to fuel international expansion

Rapid grocery delivery service Gorillas is raising fresh capital that could propel its valuation to more than $5bn just one year after its launch.

The Berlin-based unicorn company is raising close to $1bn to fuel international expansion, the Sunday Times first reported.

Gorillas, which delivers groceries to customers’ homes within 10 minutes, operates in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The company is found operating in densely populated cities, and faces competition from the likes of Deliveroo, which has relationship with various big-name supermarkets and also aims to rapidly deliver groceries.

Gorillas has been contacted for comment.

