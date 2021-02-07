Rapid Covid-19 testing rolled out to businesses with more than 50 employees

Workplace Covid testing is being offered to companies in England with more than 50 employees, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown.

Businesses with more than 50 employees are now able to access lateral flow tests, which can produce results in less than 30 minutes, according to reports.

Officials said the move was in an effort to “normalise” testing in the workplace and ensure the safety of those who cannot work from home.

Previously only firms with 250 or more staff qualified for the testing.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “When you consider that around one in three people have the virus without symptoms and could potentially infect people without even knowing it, it becomes clear why focusing testing on those without symptoms is so essential.”

Some 18,262 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday.

Hancock urged businesses and employers to get on board with the new testing regime.