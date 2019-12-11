Ranked: The best 10 companies to work for in the UK

Google has been named the UK’s best place to work by employees, according to company review website Glassdoor.

The US tech giant rose 12 places in Glassdoor’s annual Best Places to Work in 2020 list, with 19 firms making this year’s list for the first time.

The rankings are unique in that they are based only on anonymous employee reviews.

Google employees highlighted the firm’s “cutting edge technology” and “great, diverse culture”, saying that the company “drives great proactive behaviours in all.”

The top five was rounded out by software companies Equal Experts and Salesforce, insurance provider Hiscox and IT infrastructure firm Softcat.

This year marked Equal Experts’ first entry to the list, along with firms such as Topps Tiles, Mace and Astrazeneca.

Glassdoor’s top 10

Company name Glassdoor rating Google 4.5 Equal Experts 4.5 Salesforce 4.5 Hiscox 4.4 Softcat 4.4 Abcam 4.4 Microsoft 4.4 SAP 4.4 Topps Tiles 4.4 Arup 4.4

The software firm won plaudits for its “progressive ways of working and attitudes to their people.”

Salesforce was praised for its “company culture” and “volunteering programme”, whilst Hiscox employees thought highly of the business’ “work/life balance.”

Marlow-based Softcat is “full of incredible people.”

The sector which provided the most companies was technology, with 11, followed by restaurants and construction with five and four firms respectively.

Banking giant J. P. Morgan was the only other firm to join Google on the list for the sixth time in a row.

Consultants Bain & Company came top of the US version of the list.

Utility company Anglian Water was last year’s best winner, but does not feature on this year’s list.