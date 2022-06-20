Rank Group warns over profits for second time in three months as people stay away from casinos

Gambling giant Rank Group has warned investors profits will be hit following a “considerably weaker-than-expected” recovery from the pandemic.

The operator of both Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos has downgraded full-year earnings expectations from £47-55m to £40m, amid softer performance in domestic venues over the most recent two financial quarters

This is the second time that company has warned over profits in three months due to soaring costs and a slower than expected recovery in its Grosvenor casino business.

It reported that visit numbers were still down across its Grosvenor sites, while there had also been a slower-than-anticipated return of higher spending overseas customers to its London sites.

There has also been a lower-than-average casino win margin in the quarter to date.

Rank will announce its preliminary results for the 12 months ending 30 June 2022 on 18 August.

The company trades on the FTSE 250 at the London Stock Exchange.

Following the announcement, shares dropped nearly 17 per cent at the opening of trading.