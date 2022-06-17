Railway members to vote on new strike action as threat of ‘summer of discontent’ looms

TSSA has asked Southeastern to guarantee that no compulsory redundancies will be made.

Members of the union TSSA working for Southeastern are set to vote on strike action, as the threat of a “summer of discontent” looms closer .

The ballot will be open from 23 June to 11 July, meaning that a potential strike could start as soon as 25 July.

The union asked the train operator to guarantee that no compulsory redundancies will be made, as well as for pay increase in line with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Our members at Southeastern are seeking basic fair treatment in the teeth of a crippling cost-of-living crisis,” TSSA’s general secretary Manuel Cortes said.

“Our demands are simple – pay which reflects the times we live in, a deal which delivers job security, and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.”

TSSA members working for other operators – including LNER, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway – are also being balloted.

If it were to go ahead, the TSSA strike would be the latest to impact the UK railway network, as more than 50,000 workers across different unions will walk out on the following days: 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29 June.